Sputnik V Given To The Transgenders In Bengaluru's Vaccination Program

The Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru organised a vaccination program for the people of the transgender community, where Sputnik V doses were given out.

Karthik Rajagopal, the hospital's Chief Operating Officer said that Sputnik is preferred by a certain part of the people. He stated that the efficacy is around 92 percent, and can finish the entire vaccination efficiency in three weeks, which is the shortest time among the other existing vaccines on the market. He said that only about 4% of the transgender population has been vaccinated. As a result, when statistics are observed, it is concluded that the transgender community is the one where vaccinations are likely needed to be increased.

He also added that the goal is to push people to get vaccinated, regardless of which vaccine is used. The major important thing is to get as many individuals vaccinated as possible

With the approval of the Moderna vaccine for limited emergency use, it becomes the fourth coronavirus vaccine accessible and utilized in India. Sputnik V, Russia's third vaccine to receive FDA approval, has indeed been gentle in several places across the country as part of a test phase.

Physiotherapist Divya Darshini, who volunteers for a community-based group, said that she had been looking forward to the Sputnik vaccination to get vaccinated. The vaccine's efficacy is more compared to the information based on what she's heard on various social media platforms. She has taken this vaccine for her own good, reported NDTV.

Dr. Satyanarayana Mysore, Manipal Hospital's Head of Pulmonology stated that to protect a population of 1.3 billion people, they need as many vaccines as feasible. Except for China, no country will ever conduct such an endeavour.

He added that their hospital has been interacting with the LGBT community for the past six months and have dispelled their misunderstandings. They have allayed their concerns. Their goal has always been to be all-inclusive and encourage NGOs and business hospitals to join this vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the private sector has been actively involved in the vaccination programme. In the city, roughly 99 lakh people are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, with 50 lakh doses provided so far. The BBMP, the city's civic body, said it is aiming to administer about one lakh vaccines each day in the capital city by the time the third wave arrives.