Step to Ensure Safe New Year Celebrations

Bengaluru: As Bengaluru gears up for New Year celebrations, the city's Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, has mandated a Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure for all partygoers attending events at hotels, clubs, and pubs. This stringent measure is aimed at enhancing security and preventing potential untoward incidents during the festive day.

Addressing the media and underscoring the guidelines for New Year's celebrations, Commissioner Dayananda emphasised the significance of gathering KYC information, particularly due to the substantial influx of people from other states participating in the festivities. The initiative seeks to establish a comprehensive background check on attendees, fostering a safer environment for both law enforcement and hospitality establishments.

Bengaluru is slated to host numerous New Year parties in prominent locations such as Brigade Road, MG Road, Church Street, Koramangala, and Indiranagar. Commissioner Dayananda clarified that the KYC data would serve as a valuable resource in the event of any incidents during the celebrations, offering a proactive approach to preventing mishaps and restricting underage individuals from accessing alcohol-laden events.

In adherence to the guidelines, all hotels, clubs, and pubs have been instructed to maintain detailed records of customers, including their names, ages, and phone numbers. Stringent safety measures, such as the verification of contact numbers via a missed call, have been implemented to ensure the authenticity of the provided information. Additionally, the directive mandates the installation of high-quality CCTV cameras at crucial points within these establishments, coupled with the deployment of bouncers or security personnel.

According to police guidelines, party venues are authorised to operate until 1 am for New Year's celebrations, while liquor shops will be permitted to remain open until 11 pm. The heightened footfall at these venues and public spaces has prompted Bengaluru Police to intensify checks on drunk driving, with strict traffic restrictions in key areas of the city. A comprehensive city-wide campaign against 'Drink and Drive' has also been initiated, emphasising the commitment to public safety during the festive period.

As Bengaluru embraces the spirit of the New Year, these proactive measures by the police not only ensure a secure environment for revellers but also set a precedent for responsible and well-coordinated event management in the city.