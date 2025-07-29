Storms leave trail of destruction in Sullia and Kadaba taluks

Sullia: A 62-year-old woman died and several villages across Sullia and Kadaba taluks in Dakshina Kannada district sustained widespread damage after a spell of intense rain and wind on July 27.

The deceased, Rukmini, wife of the late Gopal Bhandari, was fatally struck by a tree branch that fell near her home in Chattappadi, Nalukuru village. She was reportedly working outside when strong winds snapped part of a nearby tree, leading to her immediate death. In Kalapparu, Kadaba taluk, a tree crashed onto the house of a man named Santosh, injuring him and badly damaging the structure.

The Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (Mescom) reported damage to over 105 electric poles and three transformers due to uprooted trees and broken branches. Power supply has been severely affected in multiple locations.

Overflowing rivers and streams — including the Payaswini and Kumaradhara — inundated low-lying areas, while road blockages were reported in places like Korambat and Moodekallu due to fallen trees.

In rural belts such as Hosa Halli, Hallimajalu, and Hosahalli, betel nut plantations suffered losses as trees were uprooted.

Homes in Amera and Mettinadka were either partially or fully damaged in similar incidents. Restoration work is ongoing, but power outages and road closures remain a concern for residents.