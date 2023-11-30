Student Sets Himself On Fire After School Scolding In Karnataka

In a distressing incident in Haveri, Karnataka, a young boy took the drastic step of setting himself on fire at his grandmother's house. The incident unfolded just days after he faced severe scolding from his school principal in the presence of his parents for consistently missing classes.

The victim, a pre-university college (PUC) student, was residing with his grandmother in Hangal while his parents lived in Haveri. The boy had been grappling with academic challenges, marked by frequent absences from classes. Concerned about his academic performance and attendance record, the school principal called for a meeting involving the student's parents.

During the meeting, the principal addressed the student's poor exam results and lack of engagement with his studies, scolding him in front of his parents. Subsequently, the boy, distressed by the encounter, resorted to self-harm by setting himself on fire at his grandmother's residence.

The police, upon investigation, revealed that the student had alleged harassment by his college principal as the motive behind his extreme act. Consequently, a case has been registered against the school principal, and further investigations are currently underway to ascertain the details surrounding this tragic incident.