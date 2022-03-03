Students From India Have be Been Left Helplessly At Kharkiv's Railway Station

On Wednesday, the major railway station in Kharkiv was in disarray, with people especially students clambering into trains without recognising where they were going. Foreigners, especially Indian students, were thrown off the plane and even assaulted by police officers who only permitted Ukrainians to board.



After facing so many challenges, the students remained on platforms or on roads leading to stations in the bitter weather, trembling as bombs go off in the distance and hunting for mobile phone charging outlets.

Anenna Vinod, a first-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University, stated that they have not been able to board; only Ukrainians are allowed. Then there are those with children and the elderly. Girls are admitted if there is room. If a boy enters, he will be beaten. He has only had one slice of bread all day and only have one jacket. Later questioned that what are their options for getting out of there? a report published by TheTimes Of India.

The majority of Indian students at Kharkiv National Medical University opted to leave the city a day following Naveen SG from Chalageri in Ranebennur taluk (Haveri district) was murdered in Russian shelling on Tuesday morning. Indians marched to the nearby railway stations, carrying the tricolour.

Students said that they don't had any idea what trains are present or where they will depart. Amit Vaishyar told on Wednesday morning that aound 2,000 Indian students are stranded here, adding to it he mentioned that if is a safe choice, we would get it. They were out of food. Students turn off their internet access to conserve battery life and are not always available.

Another student, remarked that there are thousands of them. Only Ukrainians were permitted to enter. The pushing begins when a train approaches the platform. People drag us out of the train when we try to board. He claimed that some students were able to board a couple trains and flee. Police will beat men in the train if they spot them.

In the railway station, the students were shivering. Despite the fact that the main complex is closed, the platforms are open. There are charging stations in the station but there is a rush for those as well.

They are trapped in the train station due to airstrikes outside. They were going to spend the night here. They tried to get in and out if a train arrives early in the morning.

During the evening, the Indian embassy had issued an advisory advising all students to leave Kharkiv by 6 p.m. local time and seek refuge in safe camps. If they couldn't get transportation, they were told to walk to Pisochyn, Babai, and Bezlyudivka (approximately 11km-16km away). Students' enraged family feared how they would get there safely by the end of the day.