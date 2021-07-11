Thaawarchand Gehlot takes oath as Karnataka's new Governor

Bengaluru: Former union minister and leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, Thaawarchand Gehlot took oath on Sunday as the 19th Governor of Karnataka at a swearing in ceremony held at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Chief Justice of the High Court Justice A.S. Oka administered him the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of former Governor Vajubhai Rudhabhai Vala and other dignitaries.

Gehlot took oath in the name of lord Ishwar. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, his cabinet colleagues, MPs, legislators and leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah were present on the occasion.