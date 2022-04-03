The Department Of Animal Husbandry Requires 'Stunning' Of Animals Before To Slaughter

The state government's animal husbandry department has requested the Bengaluru municipal authority to implement obligatory stunning of animals at slaughter houses and poultry shops in Bengaluru, dealing another blow to meat shops in Karnataka.



According to the order, the department has also requested officials to confirm that stunning facilities are in place before issuing licences to meat stores.



The department said that people have complained that the stunning method isn't being followed at slaughterhouses and poultry stalls. It also demanded a report on the Bengaluru municipal body's actions.

According to an Islamic slaughter, if an animal is stunned to death, the meat is not 'halal,' and the government is making it harder to follow Halal slaughtering. On April 1, right before the auspicious month of Ramzan, the choice was made.

This comes after animal rights advocates drew attention to the 2001 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules. Before getting bled out at the slaughterhouse, the animal is stunned, rendering it unconscious and insensitive to pain.

According to Section 6 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, 2001, rule number 4, 'every slaughter house, as soon as feasible, shall offer a separate place for stunning of animals prior to slaughter, bleeding, and dressing of the carcasses.'

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Department Prabhu Chauhan stated that his department has not issued the mandatory'stunning' order.

The debate started when some right-wing organisations called for a boycott of 'Halal' meat, with the Hindu Janajagrithi Samithi, a pro-Hindutva organisation in Karnataka, launching a campaign against Halal meat purchases. CT Ravi, the General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), recently stated that the halal meat industry is a form of "economic jihad."