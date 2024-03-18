The state government may fall after Lok Sabha polls: Bommai

Gadag: Three after the parliamentary polls, the Congress party will split and it will have impact on the state government. Dur to internal squabble the state government will not long, opined former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said the sitting MP Shivakumar Udasi has done a lot of development and implemented the central government schemes effectively. Narendra Modi would sure to become the prime minister for the third time and all the central government schemes would be implemented in this constituency. The response has been good in the entire Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency nd more importantly the party workers are jubilant to hold the election.

He said former minister K.S.Eshwarappa has been a senior member in BJP and party leaders were convincing him. Still there was lot of time and he was confident that Eshwarappa would agree to the party decision.

Asked whether he was contesting the election haf-hearted in Gadag-Haveri seat, Bommai said that question does not arise when the party bosses give instructions. It would be his duty to honour their orders. Competition would be there where there would be victory. Since the Congress party did not have the confidence of winning the question of rebellion does not crop up.

He said he would respect his opponent and not take them lightly. There was no groupism in Gadag BJP unit and all the leaders were with him.