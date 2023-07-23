Thieves broke ATM , looted rs 15 lakhs

Kolara: Thieves broke ATM by using gast cutter and made away with cash rs 14 lakhs on Saturday night in Kolar , 70 kilometer from Bengaluru.

The miscreants looted ATM of Canara Bank at Hanchal Gate in Bangarapet taluk of Kolar district was opened with a gas cutter and money was stolen. Around rs 15 lakhs was in the ATM. The bank staff gave the information about the money looted. KGF DySP Ramesh and dog squad and fingerprint experts visited the place and checked it.

DySP Ramesh instructed the Bangarapet police to issue a notice under the Public Safety Act to the owner after finding that there was no CCTV in the commercial shop building. Earlier, at 11 o'clock in the night, the miscreants assaulted a person with machete and robbed rs 5000 from a person who was coming from the ATM after drawing money.

Recently, miscreants who robbed ATMs in Chintamani and Kolar stole lakhs of rupees. The Bangarapet police have registered a case and are investigating.