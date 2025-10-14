Thousands flock to Kukke Subrahmanya temple; Management lauded for arrangements

Subrahmanya (Dakshina Kannada): There nowned Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, one of South India’s most visited serpent shrines and Karnataka’s highest revenue-generating temple under the Muzrai Department, witnessed an unprecedented rush of devotees on Sunday.

Taking advantage of school holidays following the caste census and the extended second-Saturday weekend, thousands of devotees from across the region arrived for darshan of Lord Subrahmanya. Both the Kukke Subrahmanya Road railway station and the KSRTC bus terminus were packed with devotees, with all trains and buses arriving at full capacity.

Despite the massive influx, temple authorities ensured a smooth flow of devotees. Parking areas overflowed, forcing vehicles to be parked along the roadside, yet the crowd was managed efficiently with the support of temple staff, security personnel, and local police.

The temple’s anna prasada (free meal) service ran seamlessly, and pilgrims also performed holy dips in the sacred Kumaradhara River, adding to the temple town’s spiritual vibrancy.

Accommodation facilities in and around Subrahmanya were fully booked from Saturday, including private lodges, as pilgrims thronged the temple town. Yet, the arrangements for lodging, meals, and darshan were handled effectively, turning the visit into a memorable experience for many. Temple Management Committee president Harish S. Injadi noted that the government recently revised temple service charges by about 40 percent from September 1 to offset increased material and maintenance costs.