Three dead, nine missing from T Narasipura in Wayanad landslide

Mysuru: The recent torrential rains and landslides in neighbouring Keralahave unleashed devastating consequences, claiming the lives of over 250 people in the Wayanad region. The catastrophic hill collapse in Kerala’s Wayanad district has left a trail of destruction, and its impact has tragically reached Mysore district as well.

In a heartbreaking development, three individuals from T. Narasipur taluk in Mysore district have lost their lives due to the Wayanad landslide. The victims, who were originally residents of Ukkalagere village in T. Narasipur taluk, have been identified as Savitri, Acchu, and Srikutty.

In addition to this, nine other people from the same area are reported missing, and search operations are currently underway to locate them. The missing individuals are Gurumalla, Savitri, Sabitha, Shivanna, Appanna, Ashwini, Jitu, Divya, and Ratna. These families had been residing in Chural Mala village in Kerala for the past 40 years.

Initially, it was believed that the deceased and missing individuals were natives of Mandya district. However, upon further investigation by Karnataka’s nodal officials, it was determined that they were originally from T. Narasipur taluk. The relatives of the deceased and the missing persons, who were earlier staying at the Mahadevamma Refugee Centre, have now been confirmed to be from Ukkalagere village.

Local officials, including T. Narasipur Tehsildar Suresh Achar and Revenue Officer Shyam, have visited Ukkalagere village to verify the situation.

They have been gathering more information from the relatives of the deceased and missing, as the search for the missing persons continues.

The heavy rains in Wayanad have also caused severe flooding in Nanjangudi, Mysore district.

Due to the release of 50,000 cusecs of water from the Kabini Reservoir, several areas in Nanjangudi have been inundated. Temples, including the Sribasaveshwara, Ayyappaswamy, Chamundeshwari, Dattatreya Swamy, and Parasurama temples, along with Mallan’s corner, have been submerged. The historic 16-foot pavilion and the old Wellesley Bridge have been partially submerged as well.

In response to the situation, officials in Nanjangud are on high alert, closely monitoring the rising water levels and ensuring that the affected areas are evacuated if necessary. The massive water release from the Kabini Reservoir has also led to the submersion of the surrounding bridge, which has further worsened the situation. The surrounding bridge in Varuna constituency has been submerged twice within a single week, leading to the closure of traffic on the Mysore-Suttur route. Many villages in the area have been cut off, and water has entered the nearby coconut

plantations. The situation has been aggravated by the release of water from the Kabini and KRS Dams. The Hemmige Bridge in T. Narasipur taluk has been submerged, with water flowing up to two feet above the bridge.

This has led to the closure of the Narsipur-Talakkadu route, with police setting up barricades on both sides of the bridge to prevent any accidents.

Revenue department and police officials have been stationed at the site to manage the situation and ensure the safety of the residents.