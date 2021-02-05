Three fake logistic service providers held 

Bengaluru: Police on Thursday arrested three members of a gang for misusing the online application in the name of packers and movers. The accused were identified as Shivkumar (21), Sandeep (20) and Pradeep (19), residents of Madanayakan Halli, Bengaluru.

"The team was involved in robbery and making money by using the name of different packers and movers in the city. The team used to contact the customer who placed an order on website and get their vehicles or any other home items for them with a duplicate company receipt. In many cases they convinced the customer to pay the amount in cash before delivery and later they vanished.

The complaint was filed and our team arrested the three persons and we are in search of two more named Deepak Sharma and Rakesh," said a police statement. Police recovered a car, two bikes and a duplicate bill book of different packers and movers companies like VRL, Defence Logistics. It is learnt that four robbery cases reported in CEN police station and one at Marathahalli police station have been solved because of their arrest.