Three women drown at swimming pool in resort

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Three women allegedly drowned in a swimming pool at a resort near Ullal beach here on Sunday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Nishita M D (21), Parvati S (20) and Keerthana N (21) - all from Mysuru.

According to the police, they had come on a pleasure trip to the beach resort ‘Vazco’ on November 16, and were staying there. Initially, Nishita is said to have entered the pool despite not knowing how to swim. Parvati jumped in when her friend showed signs of distress and tried to save her, but she, too, could not get out. Later, Keerthana tried to save them, but soon all of them drowned and died.

None of them knew about swimming and there was no lifeguard present on duty at that point in time, according to the police. Ullal police are investigating.

The CCTV visuals of the incident show women desperately trying to rescue themselves and seeking help, before drowning. No one could be seen around the pool.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, who visited the spot, speaking to reporters said all the three, who were final year engineering students from Mysuru, had died of “accidental drowning”. Noting that certain safety conditions need to be followed at resorts with swimming pools like -- having life-saving equipment, lifeguards, mentioning the depth, among others, he said, “as per primary information after verifying of the spot, there were lapses, as none of these were in place....on inquiring police were informed that seven employees were on duty at the resort.”

There are lapses, as CCTV footage shows women shouting for help, but no one responds or comes near the pool, the Commissioner said, and added that “were there no one to help or were staff less, it needs to be looked into.”

According to official sources, the authorities have sealed the resort and measures will be taken to temporarily suspend the trade license and other tourism related permits issued to it.