Three youngsters held for damaging vehicles parked on road in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Chennammanakere Achukattu police on Thursday arrested three persons, including two minors, for damaging vehicles parked on the road at ITI Layout in South Bengaluru. The residents staged a protest and filed a complaint against the three persons for damaging the vehicles parked outside their houses.

According to a police statement, "CCTV footage from the area revealed that the trio damaged nearly 20 vehicles, including cars and bikes, parked outside houses. It is learnt that the incident took place as a show of strength after the accused had a fight with a rival gang living in the area. Armed with iron rods and machetes, they smashed the vehicles parked outside the homes of the residents. The accused have been identified as Arjun (20), a resident of Kathriguppe in the city and other two. The teenagers, who were later sent to the Government Observation Home for Boys in Madiwala, live near Yediyur Lake. In their statement during interrogation, the trio admitted that they had carried out the act "under the influence of alcohol".

Meanwhile, the residents of the area claimed that such incidents took place due to the poor patrolling by the police. "We hardly see any patrolling vehicle coming into the inner lanes and crossroads of the area. This might have encouraged the miscreants to indulge in such activities without fear," a complainant said.