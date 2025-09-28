Tulu Sahitya Academy to honour cultural icon at Mangaluru event

Mangaluru: Bajilkere Kamalaksha, a prominent exponent of the traditional tiger-dance (Huli Vesha) culture of Tulu Nadu, will be honoured by the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy in a programme scheduled for September 29 at 4:00 pm at the Mannagudde Higher Primary School, Mangluru.

The felicitation event is being organised jointly by the Tulu Sahitya Academy and the alumni association of Mannagudde Higher Primary School. Academy President Taranath Gatti Kapikad will preside over the event, highlighting Kamalakshe’s contributions to preserving and promoting Tulu cultural heritage.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA of Mangaluru South constituency, and Mamata D.S. Gatti, Chairperson of the Karnataka Geeru Development Corporation, are expected to attend as chief guests. The programme will also see the participation of Mithun Rai, a coordinator of the Pilinalike cultural initiative, Yajneshwar Berke, founder president of Berke Friends, Santosh Shetty, President of the South Kannada District Badminton Association, and Ganesha Kumar, Headmaster of Mannagudde Higher Primary School.

Sureshchandra Shetty, president of the alumni association and HMS leader, will confer the honours, while social activist M.G. Hegde will deliver congratulatory remarks. Rajesh Shetty, secretary of the alumni association, will also be present, according to an official statement from the Tulu Sahitya Academy. The event is expected to draw a large gathering of cultural enthusiasts, students, and local dignitaries, underscoring the community’s appreciation for Bajilkere Kamalakshe’s efforts in keeping Tulu Nadu’s unique performing arts alive.