Tungabhadra dam gate chain snaps

Bengaluru: The chain of crust gate number 19 of Tungabhadra Reservoir near Munirabad in Koppal taluk has been cut off. Because of this, a huge amount of water has been released into the river. This is the first time in history that the chain has been cut of Tungabhadra reservoir with a total capacity of 105 tmcft.

In 1949, the construction work of Tungabhadra reservoir started. The construction of the reservoir was completed in 1953. Construction of Tungabhadra reservoir was initially a joint project of Andhra and Madras states. Then Tungabhadra Dam was constructed near Munirabad as per agreement between Hyderabad and Mysore state.

Tungabhadra Dam is reputed to be the largest stone dam in the country. The dam is constructed with limestone and surki mortar without cement. The management of the reservoir is overseen by two states. Although Tungabhadra reservoir is in Karnataka, it is managed only by the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Tungabhadra Reservoir Board of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states is in charge of the reservoir. An IAS officer is the Secretary to the Tungabhadra Reservoir Board. Tungabhadra Reservoir Board office is located near Hospet. The frontal area of the reservoir belongs to the Karnataka Irrigation Corporation. The corporation is only responsible for maintenance and repair of canals. Tungabhadra Zonal Office is at Munirabad. There are many officers including Chief Engineer.

Earlier in 2019, the LLC canal chain had cut and gate was removed. Even then, there was anxiety for a few days. A huge amount of water had flowed into the canal. It was under repair for weeks. But for the first time since the construction of the dam, the crust gate has been removed. In order to repair the broken chain and add a new gate, there is a necessity to empty about 65 tmc of water in the reservoir. It may take 4-5 days to empty the water in the dam. For this, 2 lakh cusecs of water has to be released into the river every day. If this much water is released, the reservoir will be 60 percent empty.

Gate repair requires more than a week. The authorities have decided to install a new gate from a Hyderabad-based company. Officials have already sent the gate design to the company. But officials said that it may take more than a week for the new gate to be ready and installed. The longer the repair work is delayed, the fear of running out of water has started. Police are sending back people who are coming to take selfies by standing on the short bridge next to Tungabhadra reservoir.