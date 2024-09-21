Live
Union Minister demands CBI inquiry
Bengaluru: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday demanded a CBI inquiry over the alleged use of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the preparation of the world renowned Tirupati laddu. The ruling Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday claimed that the adulteration had been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory.
Speaking to PTI Videos, Singh said, ‘There should be a CBI inquiry into the matter and that the agency should investigate how much TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams), which is worth Rs 20,000 crore, has spent on acquiring ghee to make prasadam? This is not just a scam but also a conspiracy to destroy Hinduism’.
