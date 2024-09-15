Union Minister promises rly upgrade & expansion in Mysore division

Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Railways and WaterPower, V. Somanna, announced several key projects for the Mysore Railway Division during a media briefing at the Mysore Divisional Railway Management Office. He emphasized the role of the railway department as a driving force in the nation’s development and expressed a vision of making India’s railway advancements a global talking point.

Somanna revealed that 124 kilometres of railway lines are being added each year. Specifically, 15 railway stations in the Mysore division will be upgraded at a cost of ₹333 crore, with completion targeted by 2025. Additionally, 80 trains currently operate in the Mysore region, with plans to increase this number in the coming days. The minister highlighted ongoing projects, including the construction of an 89 km railway line between Mysore and Kushalanagar and a 142 km new line in Chamarajanagar. These expansions are expected to benefit both local residents and travelers, providing better connectivity to several areas.

Somanna also announced the introduction of MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains in Tumkur, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Mysore to support the daily commute of the poor and common people. These services will officially launch on the 27th of this month.

Earlier in the day, Minister Somanna visited the Ashokapuram and Mysore main railway stations to review ongoing work. While speaking with station and cleaning staff, he encouraged officials to learn Kannada to better understand and address the concerns of local residents. “Kannada is a very easy language, and you can learn it in three months. I am also learning Hindi,” Somanna added.

The event was attended by Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency MP Yaduvir Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar, Chamundeshwari Constituency MLA GT Deve Gowda, and Narasimharaja Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait, among others.