Vatal Nagaraj announces Karnataka bandh on Sep 29

Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj has announced that there will be a Karnataka Bandh on September 29.

Speaking to the media, Vatal Nagaraj said that this is a bandh by the Kannada union. Thus there will be a complete Karnataka bandh. He said that we have planned a complete Karnataka bandh on September 29.

We will come to a complete conclusion on this in the meeting to be held on Monday. On September 29, under the auspices of the Kannada Union, he said that all pro-Kannada organizations, farmers’ organizations, writers, traders should all support this.

Ramnagara Bandh along with Bengaluru Bandh on September 26 – support from many organisations

Kaveri water crisis issue problem has also increased in Ramanagara. Against the backdrop of Bengaluru Bandh being called on September 26, Ramnagar Bandh has also been called.

A bandh has been called by farmers and Pro Kannada Organizations of Ramanagara, and a preliminary meeting has been held on Sunday at Raitha Bhavan of Ramanagara. Many organizations including traders’ association, hotel owners’ association, lawyers’ association, auto drivers’ association have expressed their support for the complete silence of Ramnagar, Channapatna, Bidadi town.

From 6 am to 6 pm on September 26, all services except medical, hospital, milk shop, silk market have been decided to be suspended. At 10 am on that day, various organizations are preparing to hold a silent protest at APMC Circle and block the Old Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway.