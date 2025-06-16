Vigilant villagers foil theft at temple

Puttur: Residents of Alankaru village near Kadaba of Puttur taluk successfully foiled an attempted theft at the revered Annappa Daiva Temple in Nekkare on Tuesday night. The perpetrator, apprehended during the act, is now in police custody as investigations continue. Around midnight, S D Keerthi, a member of the Alankaru Guthu family entrusted with the temple’s upkeep, arrived for a routine patrol. He noticed suspicious activity near the temple’s entrance, where an individual was attempting to tamper with the main door’s lock.

The intruder, failing to gain entry, shifted focus to the temple’s donation box, attempting to break it open.

Acting swiftly, Keerthi enlisted the aid of a nearby community member, and together they confronted and detained the suspect before he could flee.

The individual, identified by authorities as Hanumantharaya, alias Gowdanagowda, hailing from Gadag district, was handed over to the Kadaba police.

Preliminary inquiries revealed an alleged confession to the attempted theft, though further details are pending. The police have filed a case.