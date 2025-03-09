Vijayendra slams govt over Hampi gangrape incident

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Saturday flayed the Karnataka government over the “rape” of two women, including a foreign national in Koppal district, while alleging that despite the rise in crimes against women across the state, the dispensation remains “delusional and indifferent” to the suffering of its people.

Sharing news report about the incident on ‘X’, he said, “It is deeply disturbing to hear about the horrific rape of two women, a foreign national and a homestay owner reportedly from Koppal district, near the Tungabhadra canal. Criminals now act with impunity, unafraid of consequences, even in the immediate aftermath of Hampi Utsava, a festival that honours the grand legacy of the Vijayanagara Empire. The stark contrast between the state’s glorious past and its present lawlessness is truly disheartening.”

He further alleged that instead of focusing on governance and public safety, Home Minister G Parameshwara, along with the rest of the cabinet, seems more preoccupied with hosting dinner parties than ensuring the security of citizens.

“Even as crimes against women continue to rise across Karnataka, the government remains delusional and indifferent to the pain and suffering of its people. This administration is proving to be a curse on Karnataka,” he alleged. According to the police, two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped and assaulted while stargazing near Hampi on Thursday night. Three male tourists who were with the women were also assaulted and pushed into a canal and one of them was found dead. Out of the three accused, police have arrested two and are trying to nab the third suspect in the case.