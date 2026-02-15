Budget disappoints unemployed youth

Guntur: AIYF Guntur district secretary Sk Vali criticised the state budget, stating that it has once again disappointed unemployed youth. He alleged that during the “Yuvagalam” padayatra, IT and HRD Nara Lokesh had repeatedly promised that upon coming to power, a job calendar would be released in January and an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month would be provided to support jobless youth.

He said that no funds were allocated for the unemployment allowance in the Budget presented in the Assembly, which he termed as a betrayal of the unemployed. He said that for the past two- years, unemployed youth have been waiting in hope, while their parents are struggling to pay thousands of rupees to coaching centres without any assurance of jobs. He further alleged that while genuine unemployed youth continue to suffer, the coalition government has been accommodating its own supporters and political associates by appointing them to various corporation chairman and director posts. He demanded that the government immediately fulfill its promises by announcing the job calendar and allocating funds for unemployment allowance in the interest of the youth.