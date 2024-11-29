Voice recording of excise scam reveals corruption: LoP

Bengaluru: It is clear that North Karnataka has not received anything since Congress came to power. Opposition leader R Ashok said that all MLAs from North Karnataka, including me, are going to speak about this.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with MLAs from North Karnataka, he said that the Congress government keeps saying that there is money. However, no grant has been given to North Karnataka. BJP MLAs from North Karnataka have discussed how much investment has been received, how much compensation has been received for crop damage, how much grant has been given for irrigation projects.

It has also been discussed that the government has been saying that it will launch the Nanjundappa report for a year. The MLAs have said that they will question and speak about this in the House. He said that the MLAs will speak about what the Congress said and what it gave to North Karnataka.

Transport department employees have said that they will go on strike. Excise department contractors were also planning to go on strike. Meanwhile, there is no money for road development, hospital construction, crop damage compensation. A Cabinet meeting was held in Kalaburagi to give priority to Kalyan Karnataka. But they complained that no work order has been issued so far.

The audio recording of the bribe being demanded when applying for a license in the Excise department has now been released. The officer said that he was given a 50% discount because he was a Congress worker. This has now become public knowledge. BJP will fight against this corruption too. Despite all this evidence, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is saying that he is an open book. CM Siddaramaiah had said that he would resign if the documents are given. Now he is demanded to resign.

Fees have increased in government hospitals. Hospitals themselves have become collection centres. He said that he will get a report on the death of women post pregnancy from the Bellary District Hospital.