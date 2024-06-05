We did not win by black magic: Kumaraswamy hits out at Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Following landslide victories in Bengaluru Rural and Mandya Lok Sabha seats, former Chief Minister and State JD(S) President H.D. Kumaraswamy lashed out at DyCM D.K. Shivakumar, saying the victories were achieved through the hard work of party workers and not by performing black magic.

Addressing reporters here, Kumaraswamy said, “With blessings of people and hard work of BJP and JD(S) workers, the seat of Bengaluru Rural has been won and not because of the Bhairavi Yagna.”

Shivakumar had indirectly alleged that Kumaraswamy indulged in conducting yagna against the Congress government and sacrificed animals in Kerala.

“We have not won after sacrificing buffalo, sheep or goat. The victory is achieved through the hard work of party workers. The Congress candidates have lost the election in the native places of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM Shivakumar,” he said.

“The people have hugely blessed me in Mandya. The people have rejected the Congress party’s attempt to wrestle the election with money power. Mandya is the place from where I derive my strength. With the efforts of JD(S) and BJP workers, our candidate in Kolar has also won,” he stated.

Dr C.N. Manjunath, Kumaraswamy’s close relative was fielded as BJP candidate from Bengaluru Rural against DyCM Shivakumar’s brother D.K. Suresh.

Kumaraswamy won with a whopping margin of 2.84 lakh votes while Manjunath secured a lead of 2.68 lakh votes over Suresh.