Webinar on Telugu literature held at Bangalore University

Bengaluru: The Department of Telugu Studies, Bangalore University, and Neccheli, Web women's monthly magazine, California, USA, has jointly organised a three-day international webinar on "Evolution of Post Modern Telugu Literature, Form & Content (2000-2021)".

Speaking at the event, Prof K.R. Venugopal, vice-chancellor of Bangalore University, said that the Department of Telugu Language was working towards development and appreciated the ceaseless efforts of the Head of the Department of Telugu, Acharya Asha Jyoti, Padma Shri awardee Acharya Kolakaluri Inoch. Prof Inoch, in his keynote address, said that the "first change is the transformation of the literary object from the divine to the human, and that new literature comes as history changes, and that the change that takes place in every situation is sophisticated, and that the literature that reflects that change differs in culture."

The Department of Studies in Telugu was established in July 1974. Most of the students who pursue Telugu literature in Bangalore University come from the border districts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Hosur taluk of Tamil Nadu. So far, 300 plus students have obtained MA in Telugu.

"The speakers at the webinar emphasized the need to focus on the spread of literature in the fields of science and technology, stating that the main purpose of the conference was to give priority to the study and research of Telugu literature. Modernity began in the West in the 1960s and settled in the 1980s, with Jacques Derrida's "Deconstruction" beginning with the latest theory", Head of Telugu Department Acharya Asha Jyoti explained. President of the Telangana Sahitya Akademi Nandini Siddhareddy said that one language, one race, one religion, one culture, one market is all over the country today, and poetry is coming in so many forms that it is not even possible to receive it.