Wildlife SOS, RTSOI come together to check animal cruelty

Bengaluru : India-based wildlife charity, Wildlife SOS has partnered with national tourism body Responsible Tourism Society of India (RTSOI)to launch a campaign to promote responsible and cruelty-free wildlife tourism.

The collaboration will help international and national tourists choose and pick venues where wild animals are not exploited or mistreated, while also empowering tourists on how to report animal abuse to the authorities.

The campaign is aimed at educating foreign and local tourists to make a conscious choice to ensure recreation does not promote illegal trafficking of wild animals and is also free from cruelty, abuse, and exploitation of animals.

The thrill of experiencing an elephant ride drives people to make unethical travel choices where they land in tourist traps to witness animals performing tricks, painting, bathing of wild animals, elephant rides, use of animals in street performances, etc.

while remaining unaware of the dark truth behind such animal experiences. To sustain this cruel industry, wild animals like monkeys, elephants, and snakes continue to be poached from their natural habitat and put through brutal training processes to become a part of the entertainment and tourism industry.

To combat these unethical practices Wildlife SOS &RTSOI are encouraging tourists to be selective and choose only responsible options while avoiding those that perpetrate illegal wildlife trafficking and animal cruelty. Wildlife SOS and RTSOI will undertake joint advocacy in the conservation of forests, biodiversity, and natural heritage through petitions, workshops, lectures, and inclusive dialogue.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, this collaboration with RTSOI will help to redefine travel and focus on how tourism can be an excellent way of leaving a positive impact while promoting conservation and sustainability.

Wildlife SOS operates wildlife rehabilitation centres in partnership with the state forest departments across India, which serve as a model example for ethical wildlife tourism.

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder & Secretary of Wildlife SOS said, "A responsible tourist will go the extra mile to ensure that their choices do not involve activities that support or encourage illegal wildlife trade or animal cruelty. The choices we make today determine our future.

Let us begin with being more responsible in travelling and weighing our choices to understand that the price animals have to pay for our entertainment costs them their life!"