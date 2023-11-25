Will barge into police station if workers called for anti-govt posts, K’taka BJP MP Simha tells cops

Kodagu, (Karnataka): Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Pratap Simha slammed the Karnataka Police on Saturday for taking an apology letter from a party worker on an anti-Government Facebook post. He also threatened to barge into the police station with BJP workers if such an incident was repeated again by the police.

Pratap Simha, who visited the Virajpet Rural police station with former Speaker KG Bopaiah, criticised the police, stating that they were working like agents of the Congress party.

Loshan Karyappa, a resident of Ammatti village and a BJP worker, had put up a post on Facebook stating that Karnataka’s ‘ATM government’ is funding elections in Telangana.

A complaint was filed with the SP in this regard, which was transferred to the Virajpet Rural police station.

The local police had summoned Karyappa to the police station and obtained an apology letter from him after getting the post deleted.

MP Pratap Simha questioned the police, asking how they could summon a BJP worker for a Facebook post.

He further inquired whether, when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar attacked the previous government without any grounds, the police had taken apology letters from them.

"If any BJP worker is harassed in the future, we will barge into the police station," he warned.

The police assured him that they would close the case against Karyappa.