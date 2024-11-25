Will keep our promise of developing Channapatna: DCM

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday assured that all the promises made to the people of Channapatna before the by-election would be fulfilled.

Speaking to the media in Kanakapura, he said, “The Congress government would fulfil the aspirations of the people of Channapatna. We will fulfil all our promises, including issuing sites, residences, bagar hukum land, made before the election.”

Asked what developmental works are planned for Channapatna after the victory, he said, “We listened to the problem of the people of Channapatna after the seat was vacated. The people have blessed us now and we will repay that debt through developmental works.”

“District in charge minister Ramalinga Reddy has undergone a leg surgery. Before we go for the winter session of the Assembly in Belagavi, we will hold a meeting to discuss and initiate all our promises. We had secured 15,000 votes in the previous assembly elections but the tally had gone up in the Lok Sabha elections. We have got a lot of votes in this election as we have received direct and indirect support from JDS workers and leaders. We will develop the constituency taking everyone into confidence,” he said.

Asked about who gets the credit for the victory, he said, “This is not a victory that belongs to one or two. This is a result of concerted efforts by all. Brothers will not take the credit.”

Replying to a query if Ramanagara district became JDS-free, he said, “It is not important for us to make Ramanagara JDS-mukth. Their tally will go down from 19 to 18.”

When pointed out to the post-victory slogans that DK Shivakumar must be the CM, he said, “It is not important who is the CM. Development is important for us. Kumaraswamy did not keep his promises. We will have to develop the constituency and show him how its done.”

Asked if there was pressure for Cabinet reshuffle, he said, “It is false. There is no pressure. You check with the CM.”

Replying to G T Deve Gowda’s statement that he would join the Congress if people desire so, he said, “It is not just GTD’s opinion, a lot of people want him to do it. Many in the BJP have the same thought. Could we have won this election if the BJP leaders had not supported us?”

Asked if the BJP leaders had extended their support for the Congress victory in the by-election, he said, “BJP leader Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday he knew about Yogeshwar’s victory beforehand. Is he dumb to say so having been a district in charge minister and deputy chief minister? He knew the pulse of the people.”

Asked about Kumaraswamy’s statement that money power defeated his son in Channapatna, he said, “Then what do you call DK Suresh’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections? Yogeshwar was still in BJP then. Kumaraswamy got his brother-in-law elected. How do you explain this?”