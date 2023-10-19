Will not run away, will respond to everything within framework of law: Shivakumar on HC rejecting his petition

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday reacted to the Karnataka High Court's rejection of his petition to quash the FIR in a disproportionate assets case against him, saying he has faith in the court and would fight the case and respond to allegations, within the framework of the law. The court on Thursday rejected his petition seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case.

Alleging a conspiracy by the BJP, while also targeting JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's statement about sending him to Tihar jail, the state Congress President said that he would not run away but respond to everything. "I had filed an appeal before the court stating that the FIR is not right. During the Yediyurappa (BJP) government, because of political motives they had given sanction to CBI. They (CBI) have said (told court) that they have completed 90 per cent of the investigation, but till now I have not been called even once to inquire about my assets," Shivakumar said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Inquiry has to be done about assets belonging to me and my wife, but they have not inquired with us about it till now.

I'm unable to understand how they have completed 90 per cent." "I have faith in court, I will fight, I will answer. Whatever might be their (political opponents/BJP) efforts, I have faith. I'm within the framework of law and will respond from within that framework. Whatever may be BJP's conspiracy, there is court and I will respond with my list (of facts/documents)," he added. Justice K Natarajan, who concluded the hearing and had reserved the judgment earlier, announced the verdict on Thursday, rejecting Sivakumar's petition. The HC also directed the CBI to conclude the investigation and file the report within three months. Justice Natarajan reasoned that since the CBI has concluded most of the investigation, the court would not interfere in it at this juncture.

To a question about this development at the time when the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, Shivakumar pointed out that Kumaraswamy and state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel have already said that they will send him to Tihar jail in Delhi. "They are speaking about keeping me there (TIhar jail) permanently or for a period of six months or a year or till elections... Whether it is pre-planned or not, I don't know. I'm repeating what came out of their mouths," he added. Asked if he would file an appeal in the Supreme Court, Shivakumar said, "Let's see, I just got to know about it over the phone. Court is said to have asked for investigation to be completed in three months. Let's see; they (CBI) may give me notice, call me, seek my response.

Let's see what they will do." Responding to a reported statement of BJP leader K S Eshwarappa that the time has come for Shivakumar to go to jail, the KPCC chief said, "Very much happy, let him not delay (sending me to jail). Let him also become the judge, like Kumaraswamy has become IT department's spokesperson." To a question on whether he was a victim of the central government's alleged hate politics, he said, "Let it be, that is part of politics." Regarding the next course of legal action, Shivakumar's brother and Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh said that a decision would be taken in consultation with lawyers. "Whether it is ED or IT or CBI, we have always cooperated with the probe. We will continue to do so," he said.