Will strengthen MSMEs to power supply chains: M B Patil

Bengaluru: Emphasising the vital role MSMEs (Micro, Small , and Medium Enterprises) play in large-scale employment generation, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said that the state government is focused on integrating MSMEs into the global supply chain. Speaking at the Inaugural session of MSME Conclave- a three-day event organised by KASSIA, FKCCI, and the Peenya Industries Association- Minister Patil said that the MSME sector forms the backbone of Karnataka’s industrial ecosystem. He affirmed the government’s commitment to fostering its growth through proactive collaboration with the Central Government. “ Karnataka’s vision is clear: to become a $1 trillion economy by 2032, powered by our MSMEs. Our objective is to build a more inclusive, sustainable, and globally competitive industrial future,” he emphasised.

“For the same amount of investment, MSMEs generate significantly more jobs than large-scale industries. For instance, with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, while large industries might create around 10,000 jobs, MSMEs can generate nearly 1.25 lakh jobs,” the Minister explained.

He noted that mega industries require a robust supply chain for efficient functioning, and strengthening MSMEs is critical to meeting this demand. The government will continue to support MSMEs through targeted incentives and industry-friendly policies, he assured. “Across Karnataka, MSMEs—from cutting-edge startups to traditional manufacturers—are building world-class products, boosting exports, and creating jobs. At the national level, MSMEs contribute 30% to India’s GDP, generate Rs 15 lakh crore in exports, and provide employment to over 15 crore people. Karnataka is proud to lead with over 38 lakh MSMEs, setting an example in innovation-led and inclusive industrial growth, Patil remarked.

State’s new Industrial Policy includes targeted incentives such as capital subsidies, power concessions, and easier land access in backward regions. Through the SME Connect initiative, over 1,800 MSMEs have been engaged on Industry 4.0, with more than 60 already adopting advanced technologies. Platforms like VentuRISE are enabling startups and small manufacturers to scale through mentorship and funding, Minister highlighted. “We are also expanding industrial infrastructure in tier-2 and tier-3 cities to ensure balanced development beyond Bengaluru. These initiatives aim to boost annual manufacturing growth to 12% and create 2 million jobs by 2029. The government is simplifying approvals, promoting digital governance, and integrating MSMEs into global supply chains—where many are already thriving as suppliers and innovators,” Patil noted. He also acknowledged the challenges MSMEs face—such as access to credit, availability of skilled labour, and testing facilities—and assured that the government is actively addressing these issues through targeted policy interventions.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Minister for Small Scale Industries Sharanabasappa Darshanapura, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje, FKCCI President MG Balakrishna, KASSIA President MG Rajagopal, KSSIDC Chairman T Raghumurthy, and MSME Department Director Nitish Patil were among those present.