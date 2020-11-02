DMK will pass a law that provides MSP for vegetables: MK Stalin

Chennai: DMK President M.K.Stalin on Monday said when his party comes to power it will pass a law like the one passed by the Kerala government stipulating minimum support prices (MSP) for vegetables.

In a statement issued here Stalin pointing out the rising prices in vegetables soon after the passage of the three farm laws by the central government urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to protect the people.

Stalin also urged the state government to protect the farmers by passing a law like the Kerala government stipulating the MSP for vegetables.

Stalin who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly said if the state government does not pass such a legislation, then it would do so when it comes to power.

He said soon after the central government passed the three farm laws, the prices of pulses, onion, potato and oils have gone up.

The laws had enabled the corporates to hold large amount of stocks. They had procured the stocks from the farmers at a cheaper rate and are holding on to the stocks so that the prices can rise.