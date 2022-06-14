Intercaste Couple From Tamil Nadu Hacked To Death After Being Invited To Feast

A newlywed inter-caste couple was killed near Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu on Monday morning.



Two males have been charged with double homicide. Those two were none other than the woman's brother and a relative. The incidence took place after five days getting married, when the intercaste couple was hacked to death by the woman's brother and a relative who wanted to marry her.

The woman was in a relationship with the relative but ended up marrying another man. According to reports, the woman's brother invited the pair over to his house, where he and another relative murdered them.

The woman, Saranya (24) was a member of the Scheduled Caste, whereas her husband, Mohan (21) was a member of the Most Backward Caste. Saranya had taken her unwell mother to the Chennai hospital where she worked as a nurse five months earlier for treatment. She made friends with Mohan, who was the attendant of a patient on the hospital bed adjacent to Saranya's mother.

Her family was against their relationship since they had planned to marry her to one of the accused, Ranjith. Saranya and Mohan married in Chennai five days ago without her family's knowledge and then told her relatives.