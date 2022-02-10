Survey Revealed That 87 Percent Of Persons In Tamil Nadu Have Anti-Bodies Against Covid-19

According to the Health Department, the total sero-prevalence across those over and above the age of 18 in Tamil Nadu grew to 87 percent in December 2021. The research done across the State in December 2021 observed that the seropositivity rate in Chennai was 88 percent.



The Health Department's data, sero-prevalence peaked at 32% in November 2020 during the first sero survey, decreased to 29% in April 2021 in the second sero survey, and then jumped again to 70% in August 2021 in the third sero survey. By December 2021, it had risen to 87 percent.

Under the survey, a 30-member team was organized into 1,076 groups, each of which investigated 32, 245 persons in rural and urban locations.

As a result, sero-prevalence within adults over the age of 18 increased to 87 percent. While those aged 11 to 18 who had not been vaccinated had only 68% sero-prevalence.

The results reveal that the sero-prevalence was 90% (24,667 persons) within the 27,324 people who obtained vaccination injections, whereas the sero-prevalence was 69 percent among the 4,921 people who did not get vaccine doses. According to the study, sero-prevalence was 89.5 percent in adults aged 18 to 44, and 88.6 percent in people aged 45 to 59. Sero-prevalence was 84.5 percent among persons over the age of 60. It was 68.4 percent for youngsters aged ten to eighteen.

As per the research, all of the districts had sero-prevalence rates of over 82 percent, with Tiruvarur topping the list at 93 percent and Tirupathur at 82 percent.