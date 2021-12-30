Tamil Nadu Government Has Unveiled A Proposal For Women's Policy

The planned Tamil Nadu State New Policy for Women 2021 includes features such as compulsory martial arts training for school and college females, 50 additional person-days under MGNREGS for all single- and women-headed households, and 33.3 percent representation in registered parties.



According to the report, the State Government issued the paper on Wednesday. All modes of transportation must be made women-friendly. It stated that on buses, the front half of the seats will be reserved for women, and only women shall utilise the front exit/entrance.

The policy would take five years to execute. The proposed policy calls for the creation of a victim support system for all cases of abuse, with such a concentration on rehabilitation and identify protection in the first step, to prevent women from feeling discarded.

As per the review policy, the state will devote more resources to re-enrolling all children from low-income families and particular emphasis groups, such as girls and children from SC and ST communities who are out of school. Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya's scope will be expanded, particularly in educationally backward areas, to include adolescent girls up to the age of 19, allowing them to complete their school education. It intends to support at least 1,000 female student researchers from underrepresented groups each year, with a focus on STEM topics.

According to a senior source, the policy would be completed and publicly announced after obtaining public feedback and ideas on the draught. The 45-page draught policy identifies four primary empowerment focal areas social, economic, political, and emotional that would serve as the policy's guiding principles.

According to the sources, to encourage women's engagement, Tamil Nadu will give free/subsidized coaching programmes for exams such as JEE, CAT, UPSC, and TNPSC, as well as higher management and technical courses. It stated that at least a 3% interest subsidy for education loans might be offered to female students seeking higher education, with an additional 0.5 percent interest subsidy for those who studied in the Tamil medium.