Three Women In Chennai Brutally Suffer Electric Shock In Hostel

One of the migrant laborers who was residing in a hostel close to Tambaram with two other people received an electric shock when they touched an overhead wire outside a window. The three women are Jharkhand natives Kunkum Kumari 20 years old, Poonam 20 years old, and Urmila Kumar 23 years old.



According to the police, they are staying at the women's hostel at MEPZ near the Sanatorium, together with other migrant workers. A police officer explained that after taking a bath on Monday morning, Kunkum Kumari was on the phone. Later, when she opened the iron-framed window from her room while holding a wet towel in her hand. She received an electric shock when the glass made contact with an above wire. In their efforts to save her, Poonam and Urmila Kumari also sufferedshocked.

Others responded to their pleas for assistance by alerting the hostel manager and turning off the main switch. The Tambaram police and the electrical department both received the information. The three were transferred to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment after the police opened a case and registered it. Unlike the other two women, Kunkum Kumari is in serious condition but is no longer in jeopardy.

Furthermore, two hostel guests have been held by the police, who are questioning them over the hostel's safety procedures and application for a license. Local activists urged the police to file a complaint against the decision-makers who gave the building's construction near the overhead cable permission.