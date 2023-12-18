104th convocation at MCEME: Be role models, Gen. Manoj Pande tells cadets

Secunderabad: In an impressive ceremony the 104th convocation of the bachelor of technology course was conducted with military precision at MCEME on Sunday. Gen. Manoj Pande, who was the chief guest, addressing the cadets reminded the young officers of the tremendous responsibilities and endless possibilities that lie ahead for them.

While expressing confidence in the high standards of training imparted at MCEME, he exhorted the cadets to adopt a life of constant learning and to remain physically agile and mentally robust. He told them to lead by personal example and be the role models whom the nation should look up to. He congratulated all the award winners and the parents of the graduating officers.

He conferred the B Tech degrees to 33 officers of DE -104 & TES-40 course, including foreign officers from the Royal Bhutan Army and Sri Lankan Army. The attendees included senior officers of the armed forces from the Secunderabad station, senior dignitaries and the proud parents of the graduating officers

Lt-Gen JS Sidana, commandant, MCEME and colonel commandant of the corps of EME, besides welcoming the chief guest and other senior officers, highlighted the significance of this milestone in the lives of the young officers of the DE-104 and TES-42 courses and the expectations from these young and budding techno warriors who will now be proceeding to their units.

In the DE-104 course, Capt. Nirmal Singh was awarded the DGEME Trophy for being adjudged the best all-round officer of the course. He bagged the DGEME Gold Medal for standing first in the overall order of merit.

Capt. Raghav Sharma was awarded the commandant’s silver medal for standing first in the mechanical stream

In the TES-40 course, Lt. Sudhir Kumar Tiwary was awarded the GOC-in-C, ARTRAC Trophy for being adjudged the best all-round officer. He bagged the DGEME Gold Medal for standing first in the overall order of merit. Lt. Preet Choudhary was awarded the commandant’s silver medal for standing first in the mechanical stream.

The ceremony concluded with a display of the projects made by the officers with an eye on the future. The projects offered innovative solutions to challenges being faced by the Army and were appreciated by the guests.

Post the convocation, the COAS was briefed by Lt Gen Sidana on the quantum- based campuswide Wi-fi network for MCEME and the virtual maintenance training lab for the light combat helicopter.

The MCEME, a premier technical training institute of the Army, conducts a large number of courses for both the officers as well as other ranks ranging from the basic level to diploma to Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology. The B Tech course is the flagship course of the college where the regular officers of the Army and those from the Technical Entry Scheme undergo the BTC degree course.