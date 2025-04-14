1,075 caught for drunk driving

Hyderabad: In a major drive against drunk driving, the Cyberabad traffic police caught 247 for driving under influence of alcohol during late-night checks on weekends across multiple locations under the Commissionerate. In Hyderabad 828 drunk driving cases were booked in a week.

According to the police, of 247 two-wheeler drivers were 189, three-wheeler drivers 13 and 44 were of four-wheelers and one heavy vehicle driver. The police said 23 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. All apprehended persons will be produced in the court. The Balanagar zone reported 31 cases followed by Chevella 28, Jeedimetla 24, RC Puram 23 and Shadnagar 21 respectively. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police drive against drunk driving last week reported 828 offenders.

The police between April 5 and 11, conducted a drive. Of the offenders, 697 were two-wheelers, 41 were three-wheelers, 87 were cars and three were drivers of heavy vehicles. The police said 43 offenders were found with BAC of 200 mg/100 ml and above. Two minors were apprehended drunk driving and 23 were aged 18-20. While the highest offenders were aged between 21-33; 349 offenders followed by 259 were aged 31-40; 145 offenders were 41-50 years old.

In a special drive the police found drivers were engaged in both underage drinking and drunk driving. While the traffic police booked cases against them for drunk driving, the law and order police would have to follow up and find where they bought liquor.

The police cautioned people if anyone indulges in driving under influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine.