15 dead, 34 injured in Sangareddy blast

Hyderabad: A devastating explosion at a chemical manufacturing unit in Pashamylaram industrial area in Sangareddy district, claimed 15 lives and left 34 workers injured. The tragic incident occurred on Monday at Sigachi Industries Pvt Ltd which manufactures microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) powder used in pharmaceutical, food and other industries. Eyewitnesses said there was a loud explosion, shaking nearby areas and sending thick black smoke into the sky. The factory was soon engulfed in flames, triggering panic among employees and nearby residents. The incident occurred around 9 am on Monday with a powerful blast in the reactor.

The explosion was so intense that the three-storey manufacturing unit collapsed instantly, and flames engulfed various blocks of the manufacturing unit within no time. As the fire spread, it was releasing toxic and thick black flames.

The cause of the mishap would be known after examination by the technical experts, Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha, who visited the accident site along with state Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy, told the media.

Over a dozen fire engines immediately rushed to the accident site and doused the fire, as thick smoke and fire spread rapidly through the structure. Emergency rescue teams were also deployed to evacuate those trapped inside. The officials cordoned off the area, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the explosion.

According to the eyewitnesses, after the reactor explosion, workers were tossed into the air and thrown nearly 100 metres away. Out of the 90 workers at the accident site at the time of the explosion, eight died instantly, while four others succumbed to injuries, including the factory’s manager. Several workers were taken out from the site with severe burns. Two of the deceased at a private hospital in Madinaguda were identified as Abhishek Kumar (Bihar) and Nagarjit Tiwari (Odisha). Migrant workers from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and other states were employed in the industrial unit.

As many as 34 people were undergoing treatment at various private hospitals in Patancheru and Chandanagar. Many were suffering from respiratory trauma due to inhalation of toxic fumes. Around 150 people were said to be working in two shifts - the early morning and general shifts- in the facility at the time of the accident, according to an officer of the Fire department.

Emergency personnel, including firefighters, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Telangana State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Revenue and police were pressed into service for the rescue operations. During the operations, the earthmovers were deployed to clear the debris of the structure, and four bodies were pulled from the rubble. Family members of the workers, who rushed to the scene, were seen in deep distress.

Telangana Fire Services Department’s Director General Y Nagireddy said that the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained but it occurred in the reactor unit that caused the blaze. It is suspected that the reactor malfunctioned leading to the disaster. Due to the factory manager’s death, it has become difficult to ascertain the number of workers, he added. “As many as 35 individuals are receiving treatment, two have died in the hospital,” he said.

Patancheru MLA Mahipal Reddy alleged that the company was operating without proper safety measures. “Many people have been injured and have died, but the management is not revealing the actual number of casualties,” said the MLA.

Senior officials, including District Collector P Pravinya and Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj were also present at the accident site.