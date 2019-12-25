17 held during Chabutra Operations at Shastripuram under Mailardevpally police station
Highlights
On the intervening night of December 23 and 24, the police conducted ‘Operation Chabutra’ at Shastripuram under Mailardevpally police station limits.
Rajendranagar: On the intervening night of December 23 and 24, the police conducted 'Operation Chabutra' at Shastripuram under Mailardevpally police station limits.
The police caught hold of 17 youth for loitering late in the night. They were taken to police station and cases were booked. Later counseling was given to the youth, prior to their release.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...