18 new diagnostic centres to control Covid deaths: Eatala Rajender

Koti: State Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday said that thegovernment is going to start 18 more diagnostic centres in variousdistricts across the state to reduce Covid-19 deaths. The centres will start functioning fromtomorrow.

Tests like D-Dimer, IL6 CRP, CBP, can be done at these diagnosticcentres each lab equipped with the latest testing machines thousandsof tests can be conducted in a day and the results will be out inminutes.

People who are in home isolation are requested to go for ablood test every three days to know the health status. It will be easyto identify whether the infection has increased or decreased accordingto the situation the patient may go for the treatment and deaths canbe controlled.

The diagnostic centres are being set up at districts or areahospitals like Adilabad RIMS, Nalgonda GGH, Asifabad District Hospital,Jagtiyal District Hospital, Jangaon District Hospital, JogulambaDistrict Hospital, Karimnagar District Hospital, Kothagudem DistrictHospital, Mahabubabad District Hospital, Medak District Hospital,Mulugu Area Hospital, Nirmal District Hospital, Rajanna SircillaDistrict Hospital, Sanagareddy District Hospital, Vikarabad DistrictHospital, Mahaboobnagar GGH, Nizamabad GGH etc.A diagnostic centre inSiddipet is already functioning.

Each lab costs Rs one crore all the facilities are available in theselabs and constructed on a war footing basis. Covid-19 patients in thesedistricts can benefit from this facility free of cost andmonitoring their health status will be easy for the district healthdepartment.

Meanwhile, the Minister fired the state and central leadership of theBharatiya Janata Party for politicising the pandemic. He said that BJP leaders from the State and Centre are repeatedly criticising thegovernment for the current situation.

Eatala asked BJP tolook at self before pointing out others as he said that States likeDelhi, UP, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are in worst condition. Thegovernments have failed to control the situation there and compared tothose States situation in Telangana is much better.'BJP has no rightto criticise the State government' the Minister said.