2-day training prog for Booth Level Officers commences

A two-day training program for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and BLO Supervisors from Telangana State commenced on Thursday at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi. The program is part of a broader initiative to strengthen field-level electoral capacity and ensure effective conduct of elections. Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy was also present during the training and interacted with the participants, highlighting the significance of grassroots engagement in the electoral process.

Among the key participants were District Election Officers (DEOs) Sri Mikkilineni Manu Choudhary, I.A.S., Collector & District Election Officer, Medchal Malkajgir and Sri Anudeep Durishetty, I.A.S., Collector & District Election Officer, Hyderabad

A total of 56 BLO Supervisors and 63 Booth Level Officers participated in the training, reinforcing a strong grassroots-level electoral framework. The sessions focused on equipping participants with updated knowledge and practical skills in voter registration procedures, electoral roll integrity, digital tools utilization, and compliance with electoral norms and guidelines. The training aimed at fostering accuracy, accountability, and inclusiveness in the election process.