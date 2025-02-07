Live
2 held in fake educational certificates case
The Hyderabad Task Force south-east zone team along with Dabeerpura Police apprehended two persons involved in creating fake educational certificates.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force south-east zone team along with Dabeerpura Police apprehended two persons involved in creating fake educational certificates. The arrested persons were Abdul Qadeer alias Qadeer (47), a private teacher and Mohd Shakeel (37). They seized 91 fake educational certificates including 43 of Kakatiya University, 23 of Acharya Nagarjuna University, 8 of Osmania University, 10 of National Board of Secondary and Sr. Secondary Education New Delhi, 2 of Annamalai University, 5 of different varsities.
The police said that Sanjay Sharma alias Sahil of UP is absconding. On credible information, they apprehended two persons while moving towards Yakutpura from New road Chanchalguda.They were providing fake certificates to needy persons at Yakutpura and other areas and to those who don’t have any education qualifications after collecting huge amounts from them in the name of jobs abroad.
According to the police, the investigation revealed that the duo was addicted to earn easy by providing fake certificates to the needy.