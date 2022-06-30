  • Menu
2 killed in ghastly mishap

In an ufortunate incident, two persons were killed in a road mishap in Vikarabad on Thursday.

According to the sources, two labourers Khaja and Mohan, residents of Parigi mandal in Vikarabad, were going to work on a motorcycle after a car hit the bike near Guttimukkala village in Vikarabad mandal. Both of them were killed on the spot.

The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby government hospital for post-mortem. The driver was arrested.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway

