2 killed in separate road accidents in Hyderabad

Two people were killed in two separate road accidents here at Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday morning.

In the first case, a man was dead on the spot after his bike was hit by a lorry in Dhulapally. The victim was yet to be identified. The police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

In the second case, a biker was hit by an unknown vehicle in Ayodhya Nagar of the district. A case has been registered by the police and the body was sent for autopsy. More details are awaited.

