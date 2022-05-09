20 free daycare centres for workers' kids come up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs (COWE) will be inaugurating four 'Free Aveksha Day Care Centres' on Tuesday for industrial workers' children in the city.

Out of four, two centres, one at Jeedimetla and another at Kallakal will be launched virtually and two centres will be opened at Cherlapally and Uppal. The two in-person launches will be held at CSIA Building Cherlapally and UIEHCC building, Uppal. These two centres will be inaugurated by Gangula Kamalakar, Minister of BC Welfare along with Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce and IT, V. S. V Rao, DMD and others. Aveksha day care centres will be a mother's day gift to the working mothers. COWE in association with SIDBI is planning to launch 20 Aveksha Day Care Centres for free use by the industrial workers for their children. Out of twenty, one centre is already working at Gundlapochampally.

Each of these daycare centres are spread in an area of 800 to 1,500 sft and are fully equipped to take care of 30 children of the industrial workers from 9 am to 6 pm. Each centre will have four staff members-a teacher, a caregiver, aaya and a security guard. Rs 2 lakh has been invested in setting up each of these centres and Rs 40,000 a month will be spent in running these centres.