2,000-cr scheme to develop government schools : Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

Adarsh Nagar: As part of its effort to improve infrastructure and the education sector, the State Government has decided to develop infrastructure at corporate level in all schools in order to strengthen the government-run schools across Telangna.

On Thursday, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, along with other ministers, convened a meeting with the Education department officials at Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute to discuss implementation of education schemes.

The ministers said that the State wants to bring innovative changes in the field of education aligning with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's vision that human resources would develop when quality education is made available to all.

Following this, the Cabinet has asked officials to take steps for betterment of public schools, as it is the aim of the State government to provide free education to the poor, minorities and working class sections from KG to PG.

The ministers felt that to improve the education system, they will emphasise on spending funds on providing digital classrooms, additional rooms, new buildings, drinking water facilities among others. Subsequently, a final report with guidelines for better infrastructure at public schools at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore annually will be submitted to KCR. Work on the scheme will be taken up as per his decision.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary to the Government Chitra Ramachandran, Chief Secretary, Finance, Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Secretary, Panchayati Raj Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary Raghunandan Rao and Director, School Education Director Devasena. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathore were among those present.