3-day workshop begins at PJTSAU

Hyderabad: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) registrars Dr M Vekataramana has stressed that the agricultural scientists should conduct research and create new trends by considering environmental protection, farmers' profitability, production and productivity enhancement.

He said farmers should be encouraged to take up farm activity with little or no use of chemicals.

Addressed as chief guest at the inaugural of a three-day State-level workshop on Monday aimed at discussing and finalising the action plan to be implemented in agricultural research for the year 2024-25, he opined that focus should be on designing ways to withstand climate change and provide nutritional security.

Dr Venkataramana said research should be carried out on cultivation methods and procedures using less water resources and energy resources. He suggested that research and projects should pay special attention to patents. PJTSAU director of research Dr. P Raghurami Reddy presented a report. Four books published by scientists on various topics were released at the workshop.

The scientists who will retire between April 2024 and March 2025 were honoured. University officials and scientists involved in research under PJTSAU attended.