3 reservoirs inaugurated in Rajendra Nagar

Hyderabad: To enhance the drinking water supply up to the ORR and provide water to newly developed colonies, Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, along with IT, E&C, Industries and Commerce Minister Sridhar Babu and Rangareddy district in-charge Minister inaugurated three new reservoirs at Rajendra Nagar on Thursday.

According to HMWSSB officials, the newly inaugurated reservoirs include a 2.5 million-litre reservoir at Sport Park, Alkapuri in Manikonda municipality, a five million-litre reservoir at Greenland, Manchirevu in Narsingi municipality, and a two million-litre reservoir in Shamshabad municipality. Their construction has provided lasting relief to residents of Greenlands, Manchirevu, and nearby areas. The total filtration capacity of these reservoirs is 11 MLD.

“The Water Board has constructed two pressure filters at Himayat Sagar and Budvel, each with a capacity of five and three MLD, by taking water from Himayat Sagar for the upcoming summer. This will improve water supply to Himayat Sagar village and Dargah Kaliskan.

The construction cost of these is Rs 2.75 crore for five MLD and Rs 1.75 crore for three MLD,” said a senior officer, HMWSSB.

Another pressure filter with a capacity of three MLD has been constructed at Gandipet village. This will improve water supply to Himayat Sagar village and Dargah Kaliskan.

Its construction will enable water supply to Gandipet village, and there will be an opportunity to supply tankers through the existing two tanker filling stations, he added.