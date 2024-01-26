30 TTWREIS students to witness Republic Day parade today

Hyderabad : Witnessing the Republic Day parade is an incredibly moving experience, and the thrill is amplified when viewing it live from Kartvyapath in New Delhi. This year, the excitement reached new heights as around 30 tribal students from the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Society (TTWREIS) and Akarshana Satish, a seventh-grade student from Hyderabad Public School, were given the golden opportunity to participate in the Republic Day parade, 2024 on Friday.

This marks a historic occasion as tribal students make their debut in the Republic Day parade. Identified by the Tribal Affairs Ministry and Education Ministry for their outstanding achievements in academics and sports, these students have earned an invitation to be part of this grand celebration. Among the notable invitees are Anjali, an accomplished athlete, Satyabhama, an adept handball player, T Naresh, a gold medalist student, and the promising duo Kartika and Parsuram.

Likewise, Akarshana Satish, a seventh-grade student from Hyderabad Public School, has received a special invitation. Her notable efforts in promoting the habit of book reading among children garnered recognition, even earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Maan Ki Baat address in 2023. At the young age of 12, Akarshana has demonstrated exceptional commitment by establishing nine libraries for children in various locations across the Telangana State.

Speaking to The Hans India, S Chandana, Deputy Director of TTWREIS, said “This is indeed a remarkable experience for our students. While elders from the tribal community have been previously invited to witness the Republic Day Parade, it holds special significance as it's the first time that tribal students have been extended this invitation.

Beyond their participation in the parade, these students have also been given the opportunity to explore historical places. This immersive experience not only allows them to delve into the rich history of our nation but also provides a unique chance to be an integral part of the Republic Day celebrations. Viewing the parade alongside the President, Prime Minister and other dignitaries adds an extra layer to this already invaluable experience for the students.”

Kartika, a tenth-grade student from TTWREIS, from Khammam, has earned well-deserved recognition from the Ministry of Education for securing the top position in the National Level Science Exhibition. Expressing her thoughts on the upcoming Republic Day Parade, she stated, "Being able to witness the Republic Day parade from a special VVIP section, situated right next to the Prime Minister’s bulletproof chamber, is an incredibly prestigious moment. The experience is bound to be distinct from the usual routine of watching the parade on television, which is what we are accustomed to.”

Parsuram, a ninth-grade student from TTWREIS hailing from Adilabad, expresses his enthusiasm for being part of the Republic Day parade, stating, "This is a fantastic opportunity for us. I am particularly excited about meeting meritorious students from all corners of the country. Through interaction and sharing ideas with them, we can gain valuable insights into life and education in different parts of our nation." Parsuram, recently clinched the first prize in Javelin

Akarshana Satish, a seventh-grade student from Hyderabad Public School, joyfully exclaimed, “I am on cloud nine! Last week, I received an email from the Information Broadcasting Ministry, and both my family and I have been invited to the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. There are no words to describe how happy I am about this invitation. It's truly a remarkable and exciting moment for me.”