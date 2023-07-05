37th Hyderabad sailing week begins

Hyderabad: The Hussain Sagar lake will become a major attraction this monsoon, as the 37th Hyderabad Sailing Week-2023 began.

Lieutenant General JS Sidana, Commandant MCEME, Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, Commodore EME Sailing Association and Vice President Laser Class Association of India inaugurated the event. A large number of potential and professional sailors are participating in this week-long championship who are from the length and breadth of the country.

Lieutenant General JS Sidana, the General Officer stated that this will pave the way for the sailors to represent the nation at various national and international forums and bring laurels for the country in the future.

The Hyderabad Sailing Week is an Annual National Regatta that is conducted every year at the Hussain Sagar lake. For the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, it is an event all its residents look forward to.

Around 100 sailboats are being used in the championship. The week-long event will conclude on July 9, said senior officer.